Atletico climb to second as Barcelona falls at Home - VIDEO

Matchday 17 of LaLiga concluded with surprising results.

Atletico Madrid secured a home victory to move up to second place in the standings, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Barcelona suffered a shocking defeat at Camp Nou against Leganés. Despite an early goal, the visitors maintained solid defense until the final whistle.

LaLiga – Matchday 17 Results

Atletico Madrid 1–0 Getafe

Alaves 1–1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Sociedad 1–0 Las Palmas

Villarreal 1–2 Real Betis

Barcelona 0–1 Leganés

This unexpected loss pressures Barcelona's title chase, as their rivals capitalize on dropped points.

