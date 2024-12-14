Veteran Ukrainian football player: "Azerbaijan is an opponent we can beat"

"I hope that Ukraine will be able to host the opponents in the qualifying stage of the WC-2026. Then our chances will increase significantly."

It was said by Yuriy Virt, the former goalkeeper of the Ukrainian national team, Idman.biz reports.

He evaluated the fate of WC-2026. Virt said that they were in the ideal group: "I think that Iceland and Azerbaijan are the ideal opponents that we can defeat. There are some logistical challenges, so there will be some long trips. In general, we treat these competitors with respect. But we have to defeat them. Of course, France or Croatia are among the top teams. Especially France, although they are currently having some problems with results. We have to fight for leadership."

Azerbaijan, which is in Group D, will play against Ukraine at home on September 9, 2025, and away on October 13.

Idman.biz