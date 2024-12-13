Player banned for exposing match-fixing in Colombian football

Atletico Nacional player Jorman Campuzano has been handed a 4-match suspension.

Idman.biz reports that Campuzano received the ban for a post he made about the existence of match-fixing in Colombian football. The incident occurred after the match between Atletico Nacional and Millonarios, where the referee's decisions angered the player. Following the game, he posted a message on his social media account, which has 354,000 followers, urging people to recognize the ongoing match-fixing in Colombian football.

"Let’s take care of our football. Nothing changes, so for the benefit of Colombian football, let’s open our eyes and see the fixed games. Thousands of fans are suffering from hunger, and all they want is to watch a beautiful match across the country. For the sake of football, I call on everyone to be fair. Open your eyes!" wrote the former Colombia national team midfielder on social media.

In addition to the 4-match suspension, Campuzano was also fined 19.5 million Colombian pesos (approximately 4,500 USD).

Idman.biz