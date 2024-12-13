Sarkhan Hajiyev: "Our national team must fight against any opponent"

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev made this statement during a recent press briefing.

He shared his expectations regarding the draw for the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers, which will take place today, Idman.biz reports.

Hajiyev emphasized that it is not appropriate to single out any particular opponent, stating, "Our team must fight until the end of every match. The result will be determined after the games."

The draw for the World Cup 2026 European qualifiers will begin today at 3:00 PM Baku time.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz