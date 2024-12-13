Shahin Diniyev: "It doesn't matter who we draw, we'll be the weakest in the group"

13 December 2024
"Discussing who we might draw in the draw is absurd. We are not in a position to have that conversation."

This was stated by Azerbaijan's former national team coach Shahin Diniyev in an interview with Idman.biz.

The experienced coach shared his thoughts ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers draw.

Per Diniyev's statement, since our team is in Pot 4, it is not appropriate to discuss this matter: "The most important thing now is to end up in a group with five or six teams. We are already at the same level as the weaker national teams. Therefore, we need to focus more on our own game and development. For years, we’ve been discussing the group, calculating how many points we’ll earn at home and away before the games even start. But our position is already clear. Of course, before the draw, we see things differently, but today, there’s no point in discussing who we will be drawn with. We need to develop our football so we can look to the future with optimism. It doesn’t matter who we draw, we’ll be the weakest in the group. We won’t find anyone weaker than ourselves."

The draw for the qualifiers will take place today at 3:00 PM Baku time, and Azerbaijan will be in Pot 4.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

