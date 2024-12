Today, the draw for the European qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan’s national team head coach, Fernando Santos, AFFA's Executive Vice President Advisor Orkhan Ahmadov, and national team director Ilgar Gurbanov will represent Azerbaijan at the event.

Starting at 3:00 PM Baku time, the draw will be broadcast live on CBC Sport.

