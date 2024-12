Signed balls by Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his teammates Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, gifted to fans at the Baku Crystal Hall, have appeared for sale on Azerbaijani listing platforms.

One of the balls bearing Messi's signature is being offered for 5,000 AZN, Idman.biz reports. Another ball, also gifted to fans during the event, is listed for 1,500 AZN.

Messi and his legendary teammates visited Baku for a one-day trip on December 11.

Idman.biz