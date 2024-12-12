12 December 2024
Aftandil Hajiyev: "Artificial turf favors Elfsborg, but Qarabağ can prevail"- INTERVIEW

12 December 2024
Former Qarabag player Aftandil Hajiyev shares his insights in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

- What are your expectations for today’s Europa League match, where Qarabag visits Elfsborg?
- We’re heading into what is arguably the most important match of this year’s European campaign. This game holds significant value for both clubs and promises to be a fast-paced and competitive encounter.

- Aleksey Isaev, Kevin Medina, and Bahlul Mustafazada, who was injured during preparations, will miss the match. How will these absences affect the team?
- These are undoubtedly significant losses. However, I trust that whoever replaces them will rise to the challenge and perform admirably. Every player understands the responsibility they carry.

- What do you see as Elfsborg's biggest strength?
- Despite their struggles in their domestic league, Elfsborg has been quite effective in the Europa League, even managing to defeat a team like "Roma." They are quick on the counterattack and dangerous in set-piece situations. Additionally, playing on an artificial turf pitch works in their favor.

- Qarabag secured their only victory against Bodo/Glimt on the road. Can they repeat that success?
- There’s no mystery behind Qarabag’s success on the road. The team has consistently delivered high-quality performances this year, whether at home or away. The only shortcoming has been the inability to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities.

- What is your prediction for the match?
- It’s hard to predict an exact score, but I expect a victory for Qarabag.

- How do you assess Qarabag’s playoff chances?
- Their chances are very high. Winning today would be a significant step forward.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

