Aftandil Hajiyev: “Artificial turf favors Elfsborg, but Qarabağ can prevail"- INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player Aftandil Hajiyev shares his insights in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

- What are your expectations for today’s Europa League match, where Qarabag visits Elfsborg?

- We’re heading into what is arguably the most important match of this year’s European campaign. This game holds significant value for both clubs and promises to be a fast-paced and competitive encounter.



- Aleksey Isaev, Kevin Medina, and Bahlul Mustafazada, who was injured during preparations, will miss the match. How will these absences affect the team?

- These are undoubtedly significant losses. However, I trust that whoever replaces them will rise to the challenge and perform admirably. Every player understands the responsibility they carry.



- What do you see as Elfsborg's biggest strength?

- Despite their struggles in their domestic league, Elfsborg has been quite effective in the Europa League, even managing to defeat a team like "Roma." They are quick on the counterattack and dangerous in set-piece situations. Additionally, playing on an artificial turf pitch works in their favor.



- Qarabag secured their only victory against Bodo/Glimt on the road. Can they repeat that success?

- There’s no mystery behind Qarabag’s success on the road. The team has consistently delivered high-quality performances this year, whether at home or away. The only shortcoming has been the inability to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities.



- What is your prediction for the match?

- It’s hard to predict an exact score, but I expect a victory for Qarabag.



- How do you assess Qarabag’s playoff chances?

- Their chances are very high. Winning today would be a significant step forward.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz