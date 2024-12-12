12 December 2024
EN

Qarabag fined for fan misconduct

Football
News
12 December 2024 14:50
31
The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) Disciplinary Committee has penalized Qarabag for the behavior of their fans during a match.

Idman.biz reports that the club was fined following the actions of its supporters during the XVI round of the Misli Premier League, where Sabah hosted Qarabag.

The fans were reported to have used offensive language, and this incident marked the second such occurrence this season. As a result, Qarabag was fined 500 manats. Additionally, the use of pyro-technics by the fans resulted in an extra fine of 1500 manats for the club.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Idman.biz

