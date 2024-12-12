Qarabag fined for fan misconduct

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) Disciplinary Committee has penalized Qarabag for the behavior of their fans during a match.

Idman.biz reports that the club was fined following the actions of its supporters during the XVI round of the Misli Premier League, where Sabah hosted Qarabag.

The fans were reported to have used offensive language, and this incident marked the second such occurrence this season. As a result, Qarabag was fined 500 manats. Additionally, the use of pyro-technics by the fans resulted in an extra fine of 1500 manats for the club.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Idman.biz