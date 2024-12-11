Messi and fellow Argentinians: Glimpse into Azerbaijan’s football history

As Azerbaijani fans eagerly welcome Lionel Messi to Baku for the first time, the football legend's visit carries significant weight. Despite a glittering career spanning Barcelona, PSG, and now Inter Miami, Messi has never encountered Azerbaijani football teams—making this visit a historic moment.

Messi’s journey to Azerbaijan holds special significance. Throughout his illustrious career, the Argentine superstar has never faced Azerbaijan’s national team, primarily because Argentina competes in South America’s CONMEBOL zone, rarely playing outside the continent in friendlies. Similarly, his club career with European giants like Barcelona and PSG has kept him in leagues far beyond the reach of Azerbaijani clubs. Unlike his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has faced Azerbaijani teams in European competitions, Messi has no such history. This makes his visit to Baku particularly momentous.

Argentinians came before Messi

Interestingly, Messi is not the first Argentine footballer to set foot in Azerbaijan. Over the years, several Argentinian players have competed in European tournaments against Azerbaijani clubs. Additionally, some have played for local teams in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

No teammates to welcome him

While Argentinian players are a common sight in most of Europe, they are notably absent from Azerbaijan. Despite the diverse pool of foreign players in the Premier League’s ten clubs, none hail from Argentina. Azerbaijani scouts, known for exploring exotic football markets, seem to have overlooked Messi’s compatriots. As a result, there is no Argentinian player in Baku to welcome Messi.



Disappointing legacy

The last Argentinian to play in Azerbaijan was Lucas Melano, who represented Neftçi last season. Unfortunately, his performance failed to impress, and he has yet to secure another club since leaving Azerbaijan. Melano’s underwhelming stint—11 matches without scoring—might have embarrassed Messi if he were aware of it.



The Trailblazer: Fernando Pérez

Among the Argentinians who played in Azerbaijan, few left a mark. One notable exception is Fernando Pérez, considered the most successful Argentinian in Azerbaijani football. Joining Baku FC in 2004, Pérez became a two-time national champion and Azerbaijan Cup winner. Over five seasons, he scored 40 goals, making him one of the Premier League’s top foreign scorers.

In contrast, most other Argentinian players, such as Hugo Bargas, Jorge Correa, and Lucas Gómez, failed to make a lasting impression during their time in Azerbaijan.



Few bright spots

While most Argentinian players faded into obscurity, Cristian Torres and Juan Manuel Varea stood out. Torres played for three clubs—Gabala, Revan, and Qarabag—while Varea crossed the 50-match threshold with Revan. However, their achievements pale in comparison to Pérez’s success.



Messi’s Visit: Unique moment

Messi’s arrival in Baku represents more than a personal milestone—it’s a chance for Azerbaijani football fans to connect with a global icon. The football superstar will greet his admirers at a special event at the Baku Crystal Hall, marking a historic moment in the country’s sports culture.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz