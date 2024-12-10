AFFA responds to allegations of match-fixing involving football players

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) has issued a statement regarding the recent claims about footballers Giorgi Kantaria and Adil Naghiyev from the Shamakhi club being involved in match-fixing activities.

The press service of AFFA informed AZERTAC that the matter is currently under investigation by the association, Idman.biz reports.

"After the relevant investigations are completed, the public will be provided with comprehensive information," AFFA stated.

Shamakhi has terminated contracts with both players ahead of schedule.

Idman.biz