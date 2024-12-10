World Rankings: Progress for Qarabag, Leap for Turan Tovuz

The latest club world rankings have been announced.

Idman.biz reports according to IFFHS, the list includes the 504 best teams globally, with Azerbaijan represented by four clubs.

The country's top representative is Qarabag, ranked 67th with 177.50 points. Gurban Gurbanov’s team climbed five spots compared to the previous month.

Zira remains unchanged at 219th place with 94.25 points.

Sabah, with 62.50 points, made significant progress, moving up nine places to 409th.

Newly entering the top ranks is Turan Tovuz, achieving a remarkable leap of 31 places to secure the 496th spot with 53.75 points. Kurban Berdyev’s team continues to impress.

The rankings are topped by Real Madrid, leading with 388 points.

Idman.biz