9 December 2024
EN

Slavik Alkhasov Reaches 300 Matches in the Azerbaijan Premier League

Football
News
9 December 2024 11:50
In the Misli Premier League's 16th round, Slavik Alkhasov, an Araz-Nakhchivan defender, achieved a significant milestone by playing his 300th match in the Azerbaijan Football Championship.

Alkhasov’s landmark game came during his team's 2-0 victory over Sabail, Idman.biz reports.

Over his career, the 31-year-old has scored 15 goals in his 300 matches. He began his professional career in the 2011/12 season with Sumgayit, and has since played for 7 different clubs, including Khazar Lankaran, Inter, Keshla, Shamakhi, Sabah, Zira, and Turan Tovuz.

With this achievement, Alkhasov joins the ranks of the 29th player in Azerbaijan's history to reach 300 matches in the national league. He is the second player to achieve this feat in the current season, following his teammate Urfan Abbasov.

Idman.biz

