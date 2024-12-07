Director of Tofig Bahramov has been changed again - PHOTO

The appointment of the director took place at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Prosport.Az that Talat Mammadov, who was appointed to this position after leaving Neftchi in July of last year, left his position.

The new director is Elnur Nagdaliyev.

There is not much information about Elnur Nagdaliyev. He worked as a Building Management Manager at Facility Management Group, a real estate company. On June 22, 2019, he successfully passed the CFM-Certified Facility Manager certification by the International Facility Management Association. With this, Nagdaliyev became the first person among the Caucasian countries to obtain the IFMA certificate for this degree.

The new director is a close relative of Dr. Zeynal Nagdaliyev, the former head of Lankaran City Executive Power, former deputy head of the Presidential Administration, currently the assistant to the President on territorial and organizational issues - head of the department.

It is the 3rd appointment of the director at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov in the last 2 years. In April last year, Babek Hidayatov was appointed to this post before Talat Mammadov.

Idman.biz