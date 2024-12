The new head coach of the English Hall City club has been determined.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Sportal.az that the Championship representative will be coached by Ruben Selles. The club's press service reported on this.

A contract until the summer of 2027 was signed with the 41-year-old Spanish specialist.

Ruben Selles previously worked in Azerbaijan. The 41-year-old specialist worked as an assistant coach in Neftchi in 2012-2014, and in Qarabag in 2015-2017.

