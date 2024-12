Atalanta secured a historic 2-1 victory over AC Milan in the 15th round of Serie A, marking their ninth consecutive win in the league.

This impressive streak equals the club's all-time record set between February and July 2020, when the Bergamo side also remained undefeated for nine matches in a row, Idman.biz reports.

Atalanta’s consistency has propelled them to the top of the Serie A table, solidifying their position as title contenders this season.

