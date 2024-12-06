Mysterious favorites in Azerbaijan: Qarabag outside the European zone

Football fans in Azerbaijan have expressed their favorite clubs in the Misli Premier League through a poll conducted on the official PFL website.

Idman.biz reports that 67,517 respondents answered the question, "Which team is your favorite in the Misli Premier League?" The club that most fans have faith in is Turan Tovuz.

About half of the voters consider Kurban Berdyev’s team as the favorite. Interestingly, the second place goes to another Western representative, Kapaz, who have been struggling at the lower end of the standings. Around 30,000 people think of Kapaz as the strongest.

Other teams fall behind by a significant margin. Araz-Nakhchivan comes in third, followed by Neftchi in fourth. Sumgayit also makes it into the top rankings.

Surprisingly, the recent champion, current league leader, and traditionally the strongest team in the country, Qarabag, is far from the top of the favorites list. Under coach Gurban Gurbanov, the team is currently in 6th place, outside the European competition zone, and over 100 points behind the leaders.

Favorite Teams According to Fans:

1. Turan Tovuz - 33,671 votes

2. Kapaz - 29,798 votes

3. Araz-Nakhchivan - 2,083 votes

4. Neftchi - 1,135 votes

5. Sumgayit - 325 votes

6. Qarabag - 266 votes

7. Zira - 114 votes

8. Sabah - 49 votes

9. Sabail - 40 votes

10. Shamakhi - 36 votes

Shamakhi ranked last, has fewer fans seeing them as favorites, nearly as few as the number of players on the team itself.

Idman.biz