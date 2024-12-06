6 December 2024
Belajdi Pusi: "I have wonderful memories from Turan Tovuz" - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz presents the interview with the Albanian forward of Shamakhi, Belajdi Pusi, for Apasport.az

- Shamakhi lost to Zira in the 1/8 final of the Azerbaijan Cup. Why did you lose that match?
- I don’t think we played badly. We tried to play good football, but there were moments when our concentration wavered. In the end, we lost the win. Unfortunately, that’s how it turned out.

- The team has been losing for several matches now. What do you think is the reason?
- That’s true, we’re not in our best form right now. But we’re working hard every day to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. I believe we can do it because we’re a good team.

- Shamakhi will no longer participate in the Azerbaijan Cup. Do you consider this an advantage since you will only compete in the Premier League?
- Now, all our focus is 100% on the Premier League. I hope we will perform better in the upcoming games. We need points to climb up the table. God willing, we will achieve this. We had a successful start in the early rounds, and I believe it will be the same again.

- Shamakhi will face Turan Tovuz in the upcoming round of the league. Can you win that match?
- Every game is difficult. No match is easy. But we have to give our best in that game. After all, we go into every match aiming for three points. It’s football; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

- "Turan Tovuz" is your former team. Will this be a special match for you?
- I have many friends in Tovuz. Turan Tovuz is progressing well this season. I have beautiful memories from my time there. I wish Denis Marandici and also Iman, who has been facing heart problems recently, a speedy recovery, long life, and good health. I hope everything will be fine for both of them. As for the game, I will go on the field for the successful result of my team.

- Many people think that if Shamakhi continues like this, they could be relegated from the Premier League. Do you feel this threat?
- As I said, we’re not in the best period right now. Everyone can say whatever they want. But I believe we can do better. We will strive to get Shamakhi in better positions. I have a lot of faith in my team.

Zaki Feyzullayev
Idman.biz

