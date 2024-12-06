6 December 2024
Viktor Gyökeres scores his 60th goal in 2024

6 December 2024 11:18
Viktor Gyökeres has reached his 60th goal in 2024.

The Swedish forward scored for Sporting in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Idman.biz reports.

He netted a goal in the 13th round of the league during an away match against Moreirense. This goal marks his 50th of the year for the Lisbon club, with the other 10 goals coming for the Swedish national team. Of these 10 goals, 34 were scored during the 2024/25 season.

However, Gyökeres' 60th goal wasn’t enough to secure a win for Sporting, as the team suffered its second consecutive defeat, losing 1-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer of 2023, had scored 54 goals last year.

