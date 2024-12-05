5 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan set to finish 2024

Football
News
5 December 2024 16:35
23
Azerbaijan set to finish 2024

FIFA will reveal the final ranking list for national teams in 2024 on December 19.

Idman.biz reports that since there will be relatively few matches involving national teams during the reporting period, it is already possible to predict the positions of most teams at the end of the year.

The upcoming matches will not impact the position of Azerbaijan’s national team, which is expected to remain 117th in the world by the end of the year. Under the management of head coach Fernando Santos, the team will have 1,158.70 points.

Argentina will finish 2024 at the top of the rankings with 1,867.25 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg
18:06
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici successfully undergoes surgery after fracturing his leg

The player will remain in the hospital for a while and will be discharged to continue treatment at home
Two Qarabag players ruled out for the rest of the year, one to undergo surgery today
17:32
Football

Two Qarabag players ruled out for the rest of the year, one to undergo surgery today

Isayev, who is also a member of the Azerbaijan national team, will undergo surgery today
Azerbaijani coach Rovshan Babayev offered coaching position in Canada
17:20
Football

Azerbaijani coach Rovshan Babayev offered coaching position in Canada

"The documentation process is nearly complete"
Azerbaijan national team will head to Albania
17:00
Football

Azerbaijan national team will head to Albania

The draw ceremony, held in Nyon, Switzerland, determined the opponents for Azerbaijan's national team
Youngest players in national teams revealed by CIES
16:41
Football

Youngest players in national teams revealed by CIES

CIES has unveiled the names of the youngest players to have featured in national teams in 2024
Berezutskiy brings in former Russia national team specialist as new coach for Sabah
15:51
Football

Berezutskiy brings in former Russia national team specialist as new coach for Sabah

Sabah head coach Vasiliy Berezutskiy has appointed another assistant coach to his staff

Most read

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"
4 December 18:31
Football

Sabah player: "I apologize to Denis and his family"

Sabah player Pavol Safranko apologized to Denis Marandici and his family after breaking the opponent's leg
Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery
4 December 09:24
Football

Turan Tovuz player Denis Marandici to undergo surgery

The condition of Turan Tovuz defender Denis Marandici has been clarified, as confirmed by the club’s press service
Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO
10:40
World football

Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

With no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper
Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16
4 December 16:18
Football

Luca Zidane shines as Granada advances to Copa del Rey Round of 16

Granada's French goalkeeper, Luca Zidane, delivered an impressive performance in the Copa del Rey