Azerbaijan set to finish 2024

FIFA will reveal the final ranking list for national teams in 2024 on December 19.

Idman.biz reports that since there will be relatively few matches involving national teams during the reporting period, it is already possible to predict the positions of most teams at the end of the year.

The upcoming matches will not impact the position of Azerbaijan’s national team, which is expected to remain 117th in the world by the end of the year. Under the management of head coach Fernando Santos, the team will have 1,158.70 points.

Argentina will finish 2024 at the top of the rankings with 1,867.25 points.

Idman.biz