5 December 2024
Fiorentina honors injured star Edoardo Bove but falls short in Italian Cup clash – PHOTO - VIDEO

5 December 2024 14:02
Fiorentina honors injured star Edoardo Bove but falls short in Italian Cup clash – PHOTO - VIDEO

The players and fans of Fiorentina showed their support for the club's midfielder Edoardo Bove, who is undergoing treatment in the hospital, by displaying banners.

However, despite the show of solidarity, the Florentine team could not secure a victory for the 22-year-old player, Idman.biz reports.

In the Italian Cup match, after the regular and extra time ended in a 2-2 draw, Fiorentina lost to Empoli in the penalty shootout, 2-3.

During the 14th round of Serie A, in the 16th minute of the match against Inter, with the score tied at 0-0, Bove collapsed unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby clinic by an emergency medical vehicle, and the match was halted.

