A rare incident occurred in the English Premier League.

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Craig Dawson made headlines for the wrong reasons by scoring two own goals in a single game, Idman.biz reports.

The 34-year-old player had an unfortunate second half during the Matchday 14 clash against Everton. Dawson mistakenly directed the ball into his own net in the 49th and 72nd minutes of the game.

The match ended in a 4-0 victory for Everton, adding to Wolverhampton’s misery.

