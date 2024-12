A new sensation has rocked the Spanish Cup.

Idman.biz reports that Villarreal suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of fourth-division side Pontevedra.

The match's fate was decided by a single goal, allowing the lower-tier team to advance to the next stage with a home victory.

Just a day earlier, another fourth-division team, Barbastro, stunned Espanyol with a 2-0 win.

Idman.biz