Shahrudin Mammadaliyev returns to the starting lineup after 124 days

After recovering from an injury, Qarabag’s goalkeeper, Shahrudin Mammadaliyev, is set to make his return to the starting lineup during an away match in Gabala.

Idman.biz reports that the goalkeeper will play his first match in 124 days in the Azerbaijan Cup Round of 16 against Gabala.

The last time Shahrudin appeared on the field was during the opening round of the Azerbaijan Premier League on August 2, in Qarabag’s 4-1 victory over Araz-Nakhchivan.

The much-anticipated Gabala vs. Qarabag match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM.

Idman.biz