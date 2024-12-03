Azerbaijani football enters 2025 on a "31-game losing streak"

The year 2024 has ended for Azerbaijan’s national football teams.

According to Idman.biz, the U-19 women’s team’s match against Cyprus on their home turf yesterday was the final official test of the year.

Concluding 2024 with a 0-3 defeat, Azerbaijani football failed to live up to even a “3” in terms of performance. Since the early years of independence and the international debut in 1994, failure has remained a constant companion of our teams.

31 defeats

Throughout 2024, our national teams played a total of 37 matches, suffering defeat in 31 of them—a staggering 83.8% loss rate. With only two victories and four draws, there’s little to console fans. Azerbaijan’s players managed to score just 15 goals while conceding a crushing 126. This equates to an average of 3.41 goals conceded per game—a complete disaster for football.

Regardless of changes in AFFA leadership, coaching staff, or football generations, the results remain consistently poor. A few scattered victories don’t signify meaningful improvement and fail to distinguish one period as better than another. In short, our football concludes yet another year with a score closer to zero—or perhaps even below zero.

What did Santos bring?

Our senior team, which typically manages one token victory per cycle, couldn’t even achieve that this time. Despite hiring renowned coach Fernando Santos, the Portuguese veteran suffered a heavy blow to his reputation due to the lack of quality players. Collecting only one point from six official matches with a goal difference of -14 in the Nations League’s C Division, the team has now been relegated to the D Division among football’s lesser nations.

No hope for improvement

The U-21 team, which represents the senior team’s immediate future, paints an equally bleak picture. Under Samir Aliyev, the team competed in the European Championship qualifiers, earning just one win in four matches in 2023. In six matches during 2024, they failed to earn a single point, losing all games while conceding 24 goals—an average of 4 per match. With such a track record, it’s hard to expect a brighter future for the senior team.

A dim future

The U-19 and U-17 teams, coached by Elkhan Abdullayev and Ilham Yadullayev, also returned empty-handed from their qualifiers. Each team earned just one point from three matches and conceded eight goals. The U-19 team scored only twice throughout the year, while the U-17 and U-21 teams scored just once each, making the U-19 team the “best” of the lot in this dismal scenario.

The best of the worst

The best result among our seven national teams came from the women’s senior team, which played eight matches in 2024. Despite six losses, the team was the only one to go undefeated in two games and even reached the playoffs of the EURO 2025 qualifiers.

Weak among the weak

The women’s U-17 and U-19 teams participated in two qualifying rounds for the 2024 and 2025 European Championships but competed in the weaker B Division. Even there, they failed to make an impression. Across 11 matches, they earned just one win—courtesy of the U-17 team under coach Nargiz Gurbanova, which also scored five goals, the most among all teams, but conceded 24. Meanwhile, the U-19 team coached by Habib Agayev lost all six matches without scoring a single goal.

Men’s Senior Team – Nations League

Sep 5: Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden

Sep 8: Slovakia 2-0 Azerbaijan

Oct 11: Estonia 3-1 Azerbaijan

Oct 14: Azerbaijan 1-3 Slovakia

Nov 16: Azerbaijan 0-0 Estonia

Nov 19: Sweden 6-0 Azerbaijan

U-21 – European Championship Qualifiers

Mar 22: Azerbaijan 1-5 England

Mar 26: Azerbaijan 0-3 Ukraine

Sep 6: Luxembourg 2-0 Azerbaijan

Sep 10: Azerbaijan 0-2 Serbia

Oct 12: Northern Ireland 5-0 Azerbaijan

Oct 15: England 7-0 Azerbaijan

U-19 – European Championship Qualifiers

Nov 13: Azerbaijan 0-2 Iceland

Nov 16: Ireland 4-0 Azerbaijan

Nov 19: Moldova 2-2 Azerbaijan

U-17 – European Championship Qualifiers

Nov 13: Hungary 4-0 Azerbaijan

Nov 16: Greece 3-0 Azerbaijan

Nov 19: Azerbaijan 1-1 Romania

Women’s Senior Team – European Championship Qualifiers

Apr 5: Hungary 1-1 Azerbaijan

Apr 9: Azerbaijan 0-4 Switzerland

May 31: Türkiye 1-0 Azerbaijan

Jun 4: Azerbaijan 0-1 Türkiye

Jul 12: Azerbaijan 0-5 Hungary

Jul 16: Switzerland 3-0 Azerbaijan

Oct 25: Azerbaijan 1-4 Portugal

Oct 29: Portugal 4-0 Azerbaijan

U-19 Women – European Championship Qualifiers

Apr 3: Montenegro 4-0 Azerbaijan

Apr 6: Bulgaria 1-0 Azerbaijan

Apr 12: Azerbaijan 0-4 Latvia

Nov 26: Switzerland 8-0 Azerbaijan

Nov 29: Estonia 3-0 Azerbaijan

Dec 2: Azerbaijan 0-3 Cyprus

U-17 Women – European Championship Qualifiers

Mar 14: Bulgaria 6-1 Azerbaijan

Mar 17: Slovenia 4-0 Azerbaijan

Mar 20: Azerbaijan 4-1 Moldova

Oct 30: Serbia 10-0 Azerbaijan

Nov 2: Azerbaijan 0-3 Luxembourg

The women’s senior team will kick off 2025 with the Nations League, hosting Montenegro on February 21.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz