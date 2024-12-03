3 December 2024
Rare father-son duel expected in FA Cup

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup could lead to a unique event.

According to Idman.biz, the draw has placed Everton against lower-league team Peterborough. While this match may seem routine for many, it will be unforgettable for two players.

Everton’s 39-year-old defender Ashley Young has the chance to face his 17-year-old son, Taylor Young, who plays for Peterborough. If neither player changes clubs during the winter transfer window and both earn their coach's trust for the match, the FA Cup could witness a rare father-son duel.

The third round of the FA Cup is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2025.

