2 December 2024
Mahmud Gurbanov: "Change is necessary at Neftchi" - Interview

Football
Interview
2 December 2024 12:40
An interview with Mahmud Gurbanov, the former player of the Azerbaijan national team and Neftchi, for Idman.biz.

- In the 15th round of the Misli Premier League, Qarabag defeated Neftchi 3-0 in the Azerbaijan derby. How would you assess the game?

- Of course, this was the central match of the round. After the loss to Lyon in the Europa League, it was important for Qarabag to secure a win. However, I wouldn’t say they won easily. Qarabag skillfully capitalized on mistakes in Neftchi’s defense. The fans also made the game more thrilling.

- Qarabag has now won 9 consecutive matches against Neftchi, with many of these victories being by a large margin. Do you think it's time to stop calling it the Azerbaijan derby?

- Unfortunately, today Neftchi is not strong enough to compete with Qarabag. In the past, there was more interest in this match, as the championship battle was ongoing. But recently, Black Whites have not been performing well. They’ve only won the championship once. Neftchi has always been a contender, and everyone expected them to be so, which is why people still want to see them as a challenger.

- Has there been any noticeable change at Neftchi since Samir Abasov became the head coach?

- With his arrival, the team ended a 9-match winless streak. They started collecting points. There is a desire among the players. Right now, Neftchi doesn’t need an attractive style of play; they need results. Once they start getting points, they can improve their gameplay. For now, winning, regardless of how well they play, is what matters.

- Do you think we will see a different Neftchi after the winter break?

- There will likely be changes in winter. It’s hard to say for sure right now, but I think changes are necessary for Neftchi. They need to make these changes if they want a chance to qualify for European competitions. They need new, quality players in all positions.

- Neftchi is far behind the leaders in terms of points. Given that they are in 8th place on the standings, how realistic is their chance to qualify for European competitions?

- Of course, qualifying for European competitions this season would be considered an achievement for Neftchi. This could be done with a strong cup performance. While the points difference in the league is large, it’s difficult to predict how clubs will perform after the winter break. So, everything is possible.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

