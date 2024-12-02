Qarabag shares record with Brazilian Club in longest unbeaten streaks

The longest ongoing streaks in national championships have been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, three records from Azerbaijani clubs made it into the top rankings.

Qarabag and Sabail both feature in the top 5, with Qarabag boasting an impressive unbeaten streak. The Aghdam club has kept a clean sheet in its last 7 matches, making it the best result among global clubs at the moment. The only other team to match this achievement is Brazil's lower league side Goias.

In addition, Azerbaijan's champions have gone unbeaten in their last 5 away games, placing them in the top 5 for this statistic as well.

On the other hand, Sabail, the underdogs of the Misli Premier League, have suffered 11 consecutive away defeats, ranking them among the worst-performing teams globally.

Idman.biz