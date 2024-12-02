Azerbaijan women's national team faces Russia in Friendly match

Today, the Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next friendly match against Russia.
According to Idman.biz, the game will take place in Sochi as part of a training camp. The match will be held at the training base of the Sochi club.
This will be the second encounter between the two teams during this camp. In their previous match on November 28, Russia secured a narrow 1-0 victory.
Friendly match details:
Date: December 2
Time: 18:00
Match: Russia vs. Azerbaijan
Referee: Nodira Mirzoyeva (Tajikistan)
Venue: Sochi Club Training Base
Idman.biz