5th Russian, 65th foreign coach

The 15th round of the Misli Premier League was marked by the debut of another foreign head coach.

According to Idman.biz, Vasiliy Berezutskiy made his debut as the head coach of Sabah, leading his team to a 1-0 victory over Sabail.

Berezutskiy becomes the 65th foreign coach in the history of the Azerbaijani championship. Before him, 64 foreign coaches or interim managers had taken charge of teams in the league.

He is also the 5th Russian coach to work in the Premier League. His predecessors include Sergey Yuran at Simurg, Yuriy Semin at Gabala, Murad Musayev at Sabah, and Kurban Berdyev, who is currently managing Turan Tovuz.

Idman.biz