Zinedine Zidane poised for a coaching comeback?

After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, legendary French manager Zinedine Zidane may soon return to the dugout.

In a recent interview, Zidane expressed his readiness to take charge of a team again, Idman.biz reports.

According to Idman.biz, citing Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly considering Zidane for the head coach position.

The Ligue 1 leaders may part ways with current coach Luis Enrique if the team fails to secure a spot in the Champions League playoffs.

Currently ranked 25th in Europe’s premier club competition, PSG has managed only four points in five group-stage matches under Enrique’s guidance.

