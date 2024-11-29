29 November 2024
EN

Zinedine Zidane poised for a coaching comeback?

Football
News
29 November 2024 10:26
13
After a three-and-a-half-year hiatus, legendary French manager Zinedine Zidane may soon return to the dugout.

In a recent interview, Zidane expressed his readiness to take charge of a team again, Idman.biz reports.

According to Idman.biz, citing Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is reportedly considering Zidane for the head coach position.

The Ligue 1 leaders may part ways with current coach Luis Enrique if the team fails to secure a spot in the Champions League playoffs.

Currently ranked 25th in Europe’s premier club competition, PSG has managed only four points in five group-stage matches under Enrique’s guidance.

Idman.biz

