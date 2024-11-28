28 November 2024
Azerbaijan national team advances in FIFA rankings

Football
News
28 November 2024 17:24
23
The latest FIFA rankings have been released, placing Azerbaijan's national football team at 117th.

According to Idman.biz, the ranking includes teams from 210 countries around the world. Azerbaijan's team has accumulated 1158.70 points, although they have lost 3.10 points compared to the previous ranking. This decrease is due to the team’s disappointing results in the last two matches of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The national team failed to secure a win against Estonia at home (0-0) and suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat to Sweden away.

Despite this point loss, Azerbaijan's national team has moved up one spot in the rankings.

At the top of the FIFA rankings is the Argentina national team with 1867.25 points.

