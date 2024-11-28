28 November 2024
Ramin Musayev: "Qarabag won't invite us to their matches"

Ramin Musayev, former president of the Professional Football League (PFL), shared his thoughts on today's UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and Lyon, emphasizing that it won't be an easy game.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Musayev highlighted that despite Qarabag’s extensive experience, Lyon is a strong opponent: “Lyon has strong players. If we underestimate them, we will lose. Therefore, we must act responsibly. It will be a very interesting match. It's hard to say whether Qarabag will win or earn a point, but we all expect 3 points from them. They are the only team carrying our hopes at the moment. It would be great if they win. I wish them success. I believe the fans who come to the stadium in the rainy weather will stay until the end of the match.”

Musayev also expressed his frustration about not being invited to such high-profile games: “Clubs like Qarabag don't invite us to watch their matches. They don't need us. Those in power now are considered necessary and honorable for them.”

The Qarabag vs Lyon match will take place at Tofig Bahramov Stadium at 21:45.

