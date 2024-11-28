28 November 2024
EN

UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

Football
News
28 November 2024 16:34
16
UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

As the UEFA Europa League's 5th round kicks off, one of the most anticipated matches is between Qarabag and Lyon.

Idman.biz reports that predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions.

According to 90min, Qarabag is expected to lose 1:2, while Sportsmole forecasts a 0:1 defeat, and Sportskeeda predicts a 1:1 draw. Despite the odds, fans are hoping Qarabag can defy expectations and secure a positive result.

Currently, Qarabag sits at 29th place with 3 points, while Lyon is 9th with 7 points in the group standings.

Other notable matches in the round include:
• Tottenham vs Roma, both teams aiming to recover after recent setbacks.
• Lazio hosts Ludogorets, with the Italian side looking to continue their strong form.
• Galatasaray travels to AZ Alkmaar, hoping to extend their solid performance.
• Besiktas faces Maccabi Tel Aviv on neutral ground in Hungary.
• Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, will play Bodo/Glimt, the team that lost to Qarabag in their last outing.

Other key games:
• Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg
• FCSB vs Olympiacos
• Slavia Praha vs Fenerbahce
• Real Sociedad vs Ajax

The matches begin at 21:45 (local time), with the exception of the later fixtures starting at midnight.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"
16:53
Football

Abdellah Zoubir: "Life in Azerbaijan is wonderful"

In an interview with France's L'Équipe, Qarabag midfielder Abdellah Zoubir spoke highly of life in Azerbaijan
National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA
16:11
Football

National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA

Most players of the Azerbaijani national football team no longer want to play alongside Ramil Sheydayev
Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match
16:04
Football

Celebrities predict the Qarabag vs. Lyon match

The Qarabag vs. Lyon game in the Europa League Group Stage is set to take place today at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium
Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer
15:27
Football

Juninho on Red Star Belgrade’s radar for potential transfer

Scouts from Red Star plan to attend today’s Europa League Group Stage match between Qarabag and Lyon
Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss
15:24
Football

Lampard officially appointed as Coventry City boss

The 46-year-old manager has signed a 2.5-year contract
Muarem Muarem: “Qarabag will defeat Lyon” - INTERVIEW
15:11
Football

Muarem Muarem: “Qarabag will defeat Lyon” - INTERVIEW

Former North Macedonian player of Qarabag, Muarem Muarem, speaks to Idman.biz

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO
27 November 13:29
Football

Gurban Gurbanov: "When looking at the components, Lyon appears to be stronger" - INTERVIEW - PHOTO - VIDEO

The 52-year-old coach emphasized their goal to delight the fans
Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League
25 November 17:58
Football

Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR"
Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down
27 November 16:55
Football

Beşiktaş Chair Hasan Arat steps down

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel
UCL league phase round 5 statistics
27 November 15:01
Football

UCL league phase round 5 statistics

40 goals scored across 9 games made this the joint-second most prolific day in Champions League history