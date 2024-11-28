UEFA Europa League 5th round predictions for Qarabag vs Lyon

As the UEFA Europa League's 5th round kicks off, one of the most anticipated matches is between Qarabag and Lyon.

predictions from various foreign sports outlets suggest a tough challenge for the Azerbaijani champions.

According to 90min, Qarabag is expected to lose 1:2, while Sportsmole forecasts a 0:1 defeat, and Sportskeeda predicts a 1:1 draw. Despite the odds, fans are hoping Qarabag can defy expectations and secure a positive result.

Currently, Qarabag sits at 29th place with 3 points, while Lyon is 9th with 7 points in the group standings.

Other notable matches in the round include:

• Tottenham vs Roma, both teams aiming to recover after recent setbacks.

• Lazio hosts Ludogorets, with the Italian side looking to continue their strong form.

• Galatasaray travels to AZ Alkmaar, hoping to extend their solid performance.

• Besiktas faces Maccabi Tel Aviv on neutral ground in Hungary.

• Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, will play Bodo/Glimt, the team that lost to Qarabag in their last outing.

Other key games:

• Athletic Bilbao vs Elfsborg

• FCSB vs Olympiacos

• Slavia Praha vs Fenerbahce

• Real Sociedad vs Ajax

The matches begin at 21:45 (local time), with the exception of the later fixtures starting at midnight.

