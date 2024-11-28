National team players file complaint against Ramil Sheydayev to AFFA

Most players of the Azerbaijani national football team no longer want to play alongside Ramil Sheydayev.

According to Idman.biz, information received by the Azerbaijani Football Federation (AFFA) indicates that several national team players recently met with association representatives to express their concerns.

The players claimed that Sheydayev’s behavior was disrupting the team atmosphere. They alleged that the forward considers himself superior to his teammates and often speaks harshly to them. Furthermore, despite not giving his best effort in training, he responds sharply to any criticism.

The players also questioned whether head coach Fernando Santos is aware of these issues. According to them, Santos, despite witnessing these incidents, continues to accommodate Sheydayev’s attitude and often remains silent.

The players noted that Santos’s passive approach to the situation has created a sense of chaos within the team, as the coach seems hesitant to make decisive decisions. This has led to an unhealthy team dynamic.

Idman.biz