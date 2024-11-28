Berezutskiy's former teammate: "It was hard to imagine this"

"20 years ago, it would have been hard to imagine that Vasiliy would one day become a head coach. But time passes, we grow, and we gain experience," said Evgeniy Aldonin, a former player of the Russian national team and MOIK.

Idman.biz reports thatspeaking about his former teammate Vasiliy Berezutskiy's decision to start his coaching career and take the reins of Sabah, Aldonin shared his thoughts:

"If I accept this now, it was hard to imagine it 20 years ago. Vasya was always a reliable, leading defender. After becoming an experienced player, he became irreplaceable both in the club and the national team. So, there is nothing surprising about this. I believe both Vasiliy and his brother Aleksey are smart guys."

Aldonin and Berezutskiy were teammates at MOIK from 2004 to 2013 and in the national team from 2002 to 2007.

Idman.biz