Azerbaijan women’s national team to face Russia in Sochi test

The Azerbaijan women's national football team will play their next match today.

According to Idman.biz, the team will compete in a friendly match to test their strength.

Azerbaijan will take on Russia in an away game held as part of the training camp in Sochi, Russia. The match will kick off at 18:00 Baku time at the Fisht Olympic Stadium.

The second friendly between the two teams will take place on December 2.