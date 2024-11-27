Lyon head coach Pierre Sage: "We believe in victory"

"We are here to play an ambitious game."

This statement came from Lyon’s head coach, Pierre Sage, during the pre-match press conference ahead of their UEFA Europa League Matchday 5 encounter against Qarabag in Baku.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming match, the experienced coach expressed confidence:

"We believe in ourselves to win this game. Of course, when talking about Qarabag, it’s clear they have players who perform well physically. Benzia is in great form, but we will also focus on other talented players in their squad to shape our strategy."

The Qarabag vs. Lyon match is scheduled to kick off on November 28 at 21:45 local time.

Aytac Sahed

Idman.biz