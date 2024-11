Beşiktaş Chairman Hasan Arat has resigned.

According to Idman.biz, the club's press service issued a statement confirming the news.

Arat's resignation was accepted during a meeting held today, and he has been replaced by Hüseyin Yücel.

Beşiktaş's 2-4 home loss to Göztepe in the 13th round of the Turkish Super League led to several resignations within the club.

Idman.biz