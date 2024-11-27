27 November 2024
Adil Huseynov: "Weak-willed football for a winning country is unacceptable"

In an interview with Idman.biz, former player Adil Huseynov shared his thoughts on the state of Azerbaijani football, discussing the country’s efforts to build a bright future under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Huseynov, who played for clubs like Neftchi and Araz in the 1970s, spoke about the Azerbaijan national football team's disappointing performance in the Nations League: “Football must contribute to the rise of Azerbaijan's international reputation. Every success of our national team could increase global attention on our country. Unfortunately, the performance in the Nations League was unsuccessful, which caused pessimism among fans about the future of our football. The team's philosophy, the coach's tactics, the players' behavior—there is much to discuss. But in professional sports, the main indicator is the result. Ultimately, our team finished at the bottom of Group I in League C with just one point, dropping to League D. There’s no further drop possible.”

Huseynov considers this outcome disgraceful, saying: “The national team's unsatisfactory performance has sparked a negative reaction from fans, and even people with little knowledge of sports are actively discussing the embarrassing state of Azerbaijani football. There is a unanimous opinion that a weak-willed football in a winning country is unacceptable.”

The veteran player also outlined a path forward for Azerbaijani football: “The scope of the problems facing AFFA at this stage is such that only with the joint efforts of the state and the entire football community can they be solved. President Ilham Aliyev has consistently shown care and attention to sports, including football. In the decree signed by the President on October 10, 2005, concerning the development of football in Azerbaijan from 2005 to 2015, the issues of Azerbaijani football and their solutions were outlined. During the implementation of this program, ministries and local authorities have been fulfilling their tasks. Modern international-standard stadiums and football fields are being opened, and new job opportunities are created. AFFA is also actively working to promote football, train specialists, and expand international cooperation.”

Huseynov emphasized areas of focus for AFFA: “We would like to see AFFA pay special attention to the point in the State Program regarding the training of international-level professional players who can protect the country’s image on the international stage. If they succeed in this, our national teams will be able to achieve success in international competitions, including European and World Championships, Olympic Games, and our club teams in European tournaments.”

The former footballer currently serves as the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, an associate professor at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), and a member of the Narimanov District Municipality in Baku.

