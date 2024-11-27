27 November 2024
Azerbaijan leads Bulgaria, trails Romania in UEFA rankings

27 November 2024 09:21
The UEFA country rankings have been updated.

According to Idman.biz, the matches held on the first day of Matchday 5 in the Champions League group stage resulted in some countries boosting their point totals.

However, these changes didn’t affect the overall standings. Like many other nations, Azerbaijan has retained its position. With 19.625 points, Azerbaijan is currently ranked 27th in Europe, trailing Romania by 0.500 points but surpassing Bulgaria by the same margin.

This season’s contribution to the country’s total stands at 2.875 points. Clubs representing Azerbaijan have added the following to the ranking:

  • Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
  • Sabah: 0.250 points
  • Sumgayit: 0.125 points

For context, England leads the table with an impressive 95.589 points.

Rank

Country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

rating

Team

1

England

24,357

21,000

23,000

17,375

9,857

95,589

7/ 7

2

Italy

16,285

15,714

22,357

21,000

9,500

84,856

8/8

3

Spain

19,500

18,428

16,571

16,062

8,428

78,989

7/ 7

4

Germany

15,214

16,214

17.125

19,357

8,875

76,785

8/8

5

France

7,916

18,416

12,583

16,250

8,071

63,236

6/7

6

The Netherlands

9,200

19,200

13,500

10,000

6,833

58,733

5/6

7

Portugal

9,600

12,916

12,500

11,000

9,200

55,216

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6,000

6,600

14,200

14,400

7,400

48,600

5/ 5

9

Czechia

6,600

6,700

6,750

13,500

7,500

41,050

4/5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6,700

11,800

12,000

5,700

39,300

4/5

11

Norway

6,500

7,625

5,750

8,000

5,375

33,250

2/ 4

12

Austria

6,700

10,400

4,900

4,800

6,200

33,000

4/5

13

Scotland

8,500

7,900

3,500

6,400

5,000

31,300

3/5

14

Greece

5.100

8,000

2.125

11,400

4,625

31,250

3/4

15

Switzerland

5.125

7,750

8,500

5,200

4,600

31,175

3/5

16

Denmark

4.125

7,800

5,900

8,500

4,750

31,075

2/ 4

17

Israel

7,000

6,750

6,250

8,750

1,875

30,625

1/4

18

Poland

4,000

4,625

7,750

6,875

6,375

29,625

2/ 4

19

Croatia

5,900

6,000

3,375

5,875

5.125

26,275

1/4

20

Serbia

5,500

9,500

5,375

1,400

2,300

24,075

2/5

21

Ukraine

6,800

4,200

5,700

4.100

2,600

23,400

2/5

22

Sweden

2,500

5.125

6,250

1,875

6,250

22,000

3/4

23

Hungary

4,250

2,750

5,875

4,500

4,625

22,000

1/4

24

Cyprus

4,000

4.125

5.100

3,750

5,000

21,975

3/4

25

Slovakia

1,500

4.125

6,000

5,000

4,625

21,250

1/4

26

Romania

3,750

2,250

6,250

3,250

4,625

20,125

1/4

27

Azerbaijan

2,500

4,375

4,000

5,875

2,875

19,625

1/4

28

Bulgaria

4,000

3,375

4,500

4,375

2,875

19,125

1/4

29

Russia

4.333

5,300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18,299

0

30

Slovenia

2,250

3,000

2.125

3,875

5.125

16,375

2/ 4

31

Moldova

1,375

5,250

3,750

2,000

1,625

14,000

1/4

32

Ireland

1,875

2,875

3,375

1,500

3,625

13,250

1/4

33

Iceland

0.625

1,500

3,000

3,833

3,375

12,333

1/4

34

Kosovo

1,833

2.333

2,875

3,000

2,000

12,041

4

35

Armenia

1,375

1,875

2,375

2,250

4.125

12,000

1/4

36

Latvia

1,375

2,625

2,750

1,625

3,375

11,750

1/4

37

Finland

1,375

3,750

2,625

1,750

2,000

11,500

1/4

38

Bosnia H.

2,625

1,625

2,000

2,250

2,500

11,000

1/4

39

Faroese name.

2,750

1,500

2,250

2,750

1,500

10,750

4

40

Kazakhstan

1,000

2,875

1.125

3.125

2,500

10,625

1/4

41

Malta

1,500

1,875

2,625

1,500

1,000

8,500

4

42

Lithuania

1,625

1,750

2,375

1.125

1,375

8,250

4

43

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6,500

0.500

0.500

8,000

1

44

Estonia

1,375

3,666

1.166

0.125

1,625

7,957

4

45

Albania

2,000

1,625

0.875

2.125

1,250

7,875

4

46

Northern Ireland

2,833

1,625

1,250

1.125

1,000

7,833

1/4

47

Montenegro

1,625

0.750

1,000

1.333

2,500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1,000

1,250

1.125

2,250

1,250

6,875

4

49

Wales

1,500

1,500

1.166

0.625

2,000

6,791

1/4

50

Georgia

1,750

1,250

1.125

1,250

1,250

6,625

4

51

North Macedonia

1,750

0.625

1,625

1,500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1,500

0.250

0.625

1,750

1,375

5,500

1/4

53

Andorra

0.666

1,500

0.666

1,666

1,000

5,498

3

54

Gibraltar

1,666

1,250

0.875

0.166

1,500

5,457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2,498

3

