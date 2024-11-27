Azerbaijan leads Bulgaria, trails Romania in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been updated.
According to Idman.biz, the matches held on the first day of Matchday 5 in the Champions League group stage resulted in some countries boosting their point totals.
However, these changes didn’t affect the overall standings. Like many other nations, Azerbaijan has retained its position. With 19.625 points, Azerbaijan is currently ranked 27th in Europe, trailing Romania by 0.500 points but surpassing Bulgaria by the same margin.
This season’s contribution to the country’s total stands at 2.875 points. Clubs representing Azerbaijan have added the following to the ranking:
- Zira and Qarabag: 1.250 points each
- Sabah: 0.250 points
- Sumgayit: 0.125 points
For context, England leads the table with an impressive 95.589 points.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
rating
|
Team
|
1
|
England
|
24,357
|
21,000
|
23,000
|
17,375
|
9,857
|
95,589
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16,285
|
15,714
|
22,357
|
21,000
|
9,500
|
84,856
|
8/8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19,500
|
18,428
|
16,571
|
16,062
|
8,428
|
78,989
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15,214
|
16,214
|
17.125
|
19,357
|
8,875
|
76,785
|
8/8
|
5
|
France
|
7,916
|
18,416
|
12,583
|
16,250
|
8,071
|
63,236
|
6/7
|
6
|
The Netherlands
|
9,200
|
19,200
|
13,500
|
10,000
|
6,833
|
58,733
|
5/6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9,600
|
12,916
|
12,500
|
11,000
|
9,200
|
55,216
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6,000
|
6,600
|
14,200
|
14,400
|
7,400
|
48,600
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czechia
|
6,600
|
6,700
|
6,750
|
13,500
|
7,500
|
41,050
|
4/5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6,700
|
11,800
|
12,000
|
5,700
|
39,300
|
4/5
|
11
|
Norway
|
6,500
|
7,625
|
5,750
|
8,000
|
5,375
|
33,250
|
2/ 4
|
12
|
Austria
|
6,700
|
10,400
|
4,900
|
4,800
|
6,200
|
33,000
|
4/5
|
13
|
Scotland
|
8,500
|
7,900
|
3,500
|
6,400
|
5,000
|
31,300
|
3/5
|
14
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8,000
|
2.125
|
11,400
|
4,625
|
31,250
|
3/4
|
15
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7,750
|
8,500
|
5,200
|
4,600
|
31,175
|
3/5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7,800
|
5,900
|
8,500
|
4,750
|
31,075
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Israel
|
7,000
|
6,750
|
6,250
|
8,750
|
1,875
|
30,625
|
1/4
|
18
|
Poland
|
4,000
|
4,625
|
7,750
|
6,875
|
6,375
|
29,625
|
2/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5,900
|
6,000
|
3,375
|
5,875
|
5.125
|
26,275
|
1/4
|
20
|
Serbia
|
5,500
|
9,500
|
5,375
|
1,400
|
2,300
|
24,075
|
2/5
|
21
|
Ukraine
|
6,800
|
4,200
|
5,700
|
4.100
|
2,600
|
23,400
|
2/5
|
22
|
Sweden
|
2,500
|
5.125
|
6,250
|
1,875
|
6,250
|
22,000
|
3/4
|
23
|
Hungary
|
4,250
|
2,750
|
5,875
|
4,500
|
4,625
|
22,000
|
1/4
|
24
|
Cyprus
|
4,000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3,750
|
5,000
|
21,975
|
3/4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1,500
|
4.125
|
6,000
|
5,000
|
4,625
|
21,250
|
1/4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3,750
|
2,250
|
6,250
|
3,250
|
4,625
|
20,125
|
1/4
|
27
|
Azerbaijan
|
2,500
|
4,375
|
4,000
|
5,875
|
2,875
|
19,625
|
1/4
|
28
|
Bulgaria
|
4,000
|
3,375
|
4,500
|
4,375
|
2,875
|
19,125
|
1/4
|
29
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5,300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18,299
|
0
|
30
|
Slovenia
|
2,250
|
3,000
|
2.125
|
3,875
|
5.125
|
16,375
|
2/ 4
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1,375
|
5,250
|
3,750
|
2,000
|
1,625
|
14,000
|
1/4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1,875
|
2,875
|
3,375
|
1,500
|
3,625
|
13,250
|
1/4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1,500
|
3,000
|
3,833
|
3,375
|
12,333
|
1/4
|
34
|
Kosovo
|
1,833
|
2.333
|
2,875
|
3,000
|
2,000
|
12,041
|
4
|
35
|
Armenia
|
1,375
|
1,875
|
2,375
|
2,250
|
4.125
|
12,000
|
1/4
|
36
|
Latvia
|
1,375
|
2,625
|
2,750
|
1,625
|
3,375
|
11,750
|
1/4
|
37
|
Finland
|
1,375
|
3,750
|
2,625
|
1,750
|
2,000
|
11,500
|
1/4
|
38
|
Bosnia H.
|
2,625
|
1,625
|
2,000
|
2,250
|
2,500
|
11,000
|
1/4
|
39
|
Faroese name.
|
2,750
|
1,500
|
2,250
|
2,750
|
1,500
|
10,750
|
4
|
40
|
Kazakhstan
|
1,000
|
2,875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
2,500
|
10,625
|
1/4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1,500
|
1,875
|
2,625
|
1,500
|
1,000
|
8,500
|
4
|
42
|
Lithuania
|
1,625
|
1,750
|
2,375
|
1.125
|
1,375
|
8,250
|
4
|
43
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6,500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8,000
|
1
|
44
|
Estonia
|
1,375
|
3,666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1,625
|
7,957
|
4
|
45
|
Albania
|
2,000
|
1,625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1,250
|
7,875
|
4
|
46
|
Northern Ireland
|
2,833
|
1,625
|
1,250
|
1.125
|
1,000
|
7,833
|
1/4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1,625
|
0.750
|
1,000
|
1.333
|
2,500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1,000
|
1,250
|
1.125
|
2,250
|
1,250
|
6,875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1,500
|
1,500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2,000
|
6,791
|
1/4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1,750
|
1,250
|
1.125
|
1,250
|
1,250
|
6,625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1,750
|
0.625
|
1,625
|
1,500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1,500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1,750
|
1,375
|
5,500
|
1/4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1,500
|
0.666
|
1,666
|
1,000
|
5,498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1,666
|
1,250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1,500
|
5,457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2,498
|
3
Idman.biz