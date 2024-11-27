Azerbaijan leads Bulgaria, trails Romania in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been updated.

According to Idman.biz, the matches held on the first day of Matchday 5 in the Champions League group stage resulted in some countries boosting their point totals.

However, these changes didn’t affect the overall standings. Like many other nations, Azerbaijan has retained its position. With 19.625 points, Azerbaijan is currently ranked 27th in Europe, trailing Romania by 0.500 points but surpassing Bulgaria by the same margin.

This season’s contribution to the country’s total stands at 2.875 points. Clubs representing Azerbaijan have added the following to the ranking:

Zira and Qarabag : 1.250 points each

and : 1.250 points each Sabah : 0.250 points

: 0.250 points Sumgayit: 0.125 points

For context, England leads the table with an impressive 95.589 points.

Rank Country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 rating Team 1 England 24,357 21,000 23,000 17,375 9,857 95,589 7/ 7 2 Italy 16,285 15,714 22,357 21,000 9,500 84,856 8/8 3 Spain 19,500 18,428 16,571 16,062 8,428 78,989 7/ 7 4 Germany 15,214 16,214 17.125 19,357 8,875 76,785 8/8 5 France 7,916 18,416 12,583 16,250 8,071 63,236 6/7 6 The Netherlands 9,200 19,200 13,500 10,000 6,833 58,733 5/6 7 Portugal 9,600 12,916 12,500 11,000 9,200 55,216 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6,000 6,600 14,200 14,400 7,400 48,600 5/ 5 9 Czechia 6,600 6,700 6,750 13,500 7,500 41,050 4/5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6,700 11,800 12,000 5,700 39,300 4/5 11 Norway 6,500 7,625 5,750 8,000 5,375 33,250 2/ 4 12 Austria 6,700 10,400 4,900 4,800 6,200 33,000 4/5 13 Scotland 8,500 7,900 3,500 6,400 5,000 31,300 3/5 14 Greece 5.100 8,000 2.125 11,400 4,625 31,250 3/4 15 Switzerland 5.125 7,750 8,500 5,200 4,600 31,175 3/5 16 Denmark 4.125 7,800 5,900 8,500 4,750 31,075 2/ 4 17 Israel 7,000 6,750 6,250 8,750 1,875 30,625 1/4 18 Poland 4,000 4,625 7,750 6,875 6,375 29,625 2/ 4 19 Croatia 5,900 6,000 3,375 5,875 5.125 26,275 1/4 20 Serbia 5,500 9,500 5,375 1,400 2,300 24,075 2/5 21 Ukraine 6,800 4,200 5,700 4.100 2,600 23,400 2/5 22 Sweden 2,500 5.125 6,250 1,875 6,250 22,000 3/4 23 Hungary 4,250 2,750 5,875 4,500 4,625 22,000 1/4 24 Cyprus 4,000 4.125 5.100 3,750 5,000 21,975 3/4 25 Slovakia 1,500 4.125 6,000 5,000 4,625 21,250 1/4 26 Romania 3,750 2,250 6,250 3,250 4,625 20,125 1/4 27 Azerbaijan 2,500 4,375 4,000 5,875 2,875 19,625 1/4 28 Bulgaria 4,000 3,375 4,500 4,375 2,875 19,125 1/4 29 Russia 4.333 5,300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18,299 0 30 Slovenia 2,250 3,000 2.125 3,875 5.125 16,375 2/ 4 31 Moldova 1,375 5,250 3,750 2,000 1,625 14,000 1/4 32 Ireland 1,875 2,875 3,375 1,500 3,625 13,250 1/4 33 Iceland 0.625 1,500 3,000 3,833 3,375 12,333 1/4 34 Kosovo 1,833 2.333 2,875 3,000 2,000 12,041 4 35 Armenia 1,375 1,875 2,375 2,250 4.125 12,000 1/4 36 Latvia 1,375 2,625 2,750 1,625 3,375 11,750 1/4 37 Finland 1,375 3,750 2,625 1,750 2,000 11,500 1/4 38 Bosnia H. 2,625 1,625 2,000 2,250 2,500 11,000 1/4 39 Faroese name. 2,750 1,500 2,250 2,750 1,500 10,750 4 40 Kazakhstan 1,000 2,875 1.125 3.125 2,500 10,625 1/4 41 Malta 1,500 1,875 2,625 1,500 1,000 8,500 4 42 Lithuania 1,625 1,750 2,375 1.125 1,375 8,250 4 43 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6,500 0.500 0.500 8,000 1 44 Estonia 1,375 3,666 1.166 0.125 1,625 7,957 4 45 Albania 2,000 1,625 0.875 2.125 1,250 7,875 4 46 Northern Ireland 2,833 1,625 1,250 1.125 1,000 7,833 1/4 47 Montenegro 1,625 0.750 1,000 1.333 2,500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1,000 1,250 1.125 2,250 1,250 6,875 4 49 Wales 1,500 1,500 1.166 0.625 2,000 6,791 1/4 50 Georgia 1,750 1,250 1.125 1,250 1,250 6,625 4 51 North Macedonia 1,750 0.625 1,625 1,500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1,500 0.250 0.625 1,750 1,375 5,500 1/4 53 Andorra 0.666 1,500 0.666 1,666 1,000 5,498 3 54 Gibraltar 1,666 1,250 0.875 0.166 1,500 5,457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2,498 3

