Referees for Azerbaijan women’s national team matches against Russia announced

The referees for the upcoming friendly matches between Azerbaijan's women's national team and Russia, scheduled for November 28 and December 2 in Sochi, have been confirmed.

According to Idman.biz, both matches will be officiated by a refereeing team from Tajikistan.

Nodira Mirzoeva will be the main referee, with Dilshoda Rahmonova and Farkhod Kuralov as her assistants. Anastasiya Ponomaryova will serve as the fourth official.

The first match will take place at the Fisht Olympic Stadium, while the second match will be held at the Sochi club's training base. Both games will start at 18:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz