26 November 2024
Sabah Sports Director: "Vasili Berezutski has a great opportunity to prove himself"

26 November 2024 16:55
"Vasili Berezutski now has a significant chance to showcase his capabilities."

Speaking to Report, Igor Ponomaryov, the sports director of Sabah FC, shared his thoughts on appointing the Russian coach Vasili Berezutski as the team's head coach, as reported by Idman.biz.

Initially, Ponomaryov addressed the resignation of the team’s former Croatian head coach, Krunoslav Rendulić:

"We all believed the situation would improve, and the streak of dropped points would come to an end. However, the point lost in Tovuz increased the gap with the second-placed Araz Nakhchivan to 14 points. Speculating on how quickly or even whether this gap can be closed is extremely difficult. The decision has been made, and now we must look forward with hope for better outcomes."

Ponomaryov expressed confidence in Berezutski’s potential to succeed with Sabah:

"Why Berezutski? Why not? As the club president said, every coach starts somewhere. During his playing career, he was a key player for the Russian national team and worked as an assistant to one of the country’s top coaches. Now, as he steps into the role of head coach, he has an excellent opportunity to prove himself. I believe his tenure with 'Sabah' will be successful. I wish him and the team the best of luck."

Vasili Berezutski was officially appointed head coach of Sabah yesterday. He signed a 2.5-year contract with the club, which currently sits in 5th place in the Misli Premier League standings with 19 points.

Idman.biz

