26 November 2024
Yuri Syomin sends blessings to Berezutski: "High-level and competitive league"

26 November 2024 10:32
“I wish Vasili success. Every league has its unique challenges,” said renowned Russian coach Yuri Syomin, commenting on Vasili Berezutski's appointment as head coach of Sabah FK.

Idman.biz reports that Syomin shared his thoughts with the local press, offering insight into the Azerbaijani league:

“Qarabag is the undisputed leader there, a well-assembled team competing on the international stage. Neftchi is another strong team. The competition is tough, and football is progressing. Vasili is entering a good environment with excellent professional prospects, which I believe he’ll find exciting. It’s a high-level and serious league. It’s great that a former player is stepping into coaching—Vasili’s playing experience will be invaluable.”

Syomin served as head coach of Gabala FK during the 2013/14 season.

