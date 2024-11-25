Frank De Bleeckere clarifies controversial incidents in Misli Premier League

Controversial moments from Matchday 14 of the Misli Premier League have been addressed.

Idman.biz reports that Frank De Bleeckere, Chairman of AFFA’s Referee Committee, provided explanations for these incidents via the organization's press service.

Kapaz vs. Araz-Nakhchivan (0:2)

De Bleeckere highlighted two disallowed goals in the 8th and 75th minutes due to offside:

"Both decisions were correct and confirmed by VAR."

Sabail vs. Qarabag (0:3) Regarding a penalty incident in the 90+3rd minute:

"The referee decided against awarding a penalty, as contact between Sabail’s No. 36 (Azad Asgarov) and Qarabag’s No. 7 (Yassine Benzia) was minimal, and the attacker went down easily. VAR reviewed the situation and upheld the referee's decision."

Neftchi vs. Zira (2:1)

On the 68th-minute goal that sparked debate:

"The goal was validated as the ball remained in play during the attack. VAR reviewed and confirmed the decision."



Turan Tovuz vs. Sabah (1:1)

De Bleeckere noted no controversial incidents in this match.



Sumgayit vs. Shamakhi (2:1)

Explaining a penalty awarded in the 74th minute:

"After a corner, VAR intervened for a handball by Shamakhi’s No. 8 (Ilkin Muradov). The player’s arm was in an unnatural position, raised above the shoulder and away from the body. VAR’s intervention and the referee's penalty decision were correct."



