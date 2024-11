The Director of AFFA's Club Licensing Department, Elchin Mammadov, has received another prestigious appointment from UEFA.

Idman.biz reports that Mammadov will serve as a mentor for the newly introduced UEFA Venue Director role during the UEFA Conference League's Matchday 4 clash between Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) and FC Copenhagen (Denmark).

The match is scheduled to take place on November 28 at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit.

Idman.biz