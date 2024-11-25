26 November 2024
Rendulić’s “Lucky number 7” turns unlucky as he parts ways with Sabah

25 November 2024 17:07
45
Krunoslav Rendulić has left his role as head coach of Sabah after managing the team in 29 matches.

According to Idman.biz, the 51-year-old Croatian was appointed on March 5 and ended his contract by mutual consent just 265 days later.

Rendulić, who signed a 1.5-year deal, did not even complete half of it, primarily due to the team’s underwhelming results in the Misli Premier League. In the 14 matches he oversaw, the team drew half of them and sits in 5th place with 19 points.

Rendulić's debut was a 2-1 victory at home against Gabala on March 9. However, his tenure ended with a 1-1 draw against Turan Tovuz away.

During his time with Sabah, the team played 25 Premier League games and 4 Conference League matches. Under Rendulić, they secured 13 wins, 7 draws, and 9 losses.

Interestingly, the 7th draw became a symbolic figure, as it marked the beginning of his downfall. In those 29 matches, Sabah scored 47 goals and conceded 40.

Rendulić succeeded Russian coach Murad Musayev in the role.

