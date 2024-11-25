7-fold difference between Qarabag and Lyon

This week, Azerbaijan champions Qarabag will face their next European competition challenge.

According to Idman.biz, Gurban Gurbanov’s team is set to play against Lyon in the 5th round of the UEFA Europa League group stage on November 28.

Ahead of the match, UEFA conducted a fan poll on its official website, revealing that 84% of participants believe Qarabag has a higher chance of winning. In comparison, only 12% favored Lyon to emerge victorious, creating a striking 7-fold difference in expectations. Meanwhile, 4% predicted a draw in Baku.

The highly anticipated Qarabag vs. Lyon match will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, kicking off at 21:45 on November 28.

Idman.biz