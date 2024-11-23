24 November 2024
EN

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14

Football
News
23 November 2024 18:07
38
Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14

November's UEFA Nations League matches marked a significant milestone for Harry Kane, as he captained the England national team for the 75th time in his career.

Idman.biz reports that with this achievement, Kane joined the ranks of Europe’s “Great Captains,” becoming the 16th player to lead his national team 75 times.

Former Azerbaijani national player Rashad Sadygov also appears in this elite list. Sadygov, who captained Azerbaijan in 78 matches, ranks 15th on the list, just ahead of Kane.

At the top of the list is Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who captained his national team a record 156 times, followed by France's Hugo Lloris (121) and Spain’s Iker Casillas (104). Notable goalkeepers like Lloris and Casillas, as well as other legendary players such as Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modrić, also feature prominently.

Here’s the list of the top 16 "Great Captains" in Europe:
1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 156
2. Hugo Lloris (France) – 121
3. Iker Casillas (Spain) – 104
4. Torbjørn Svensson (Norway) – 93
5. Björn Nordqvist (Sweden) – 92
6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 91 7-8. Bobby Moore (England) – 90
Billy Wright (England) – 90 9-10. Vitali Astafyev (Latvia) – 87
Viktor Onopko (Russia) – 87
7. Luka Modrić (Croatia) – 84
8. Steven Davis (Northern Ireland) – 82
9. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) – 80
10. Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) – 79
11. Rashad Sadygov (Azerbaijan) – 78
12. Harry Kane (England) – 75

Sadygov, who captained Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2017, played 111 matches for his national team.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

Related news

Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory
23 November 17:30
Football

Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory

Azerbaijani footballer played a brief but impactful role in his team's latest match in the Bulgarian top tier
Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"
23 November 17:14
Football

Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"

How are foreign legion players from the Azerbaijan Premier League performing in their respective national teams?
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast
23 November 17:05
World football

Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

Technical issues arose during the broadcast of the Russian Premier League's XVI round match between Orenburg and Zenit
Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko
23 November 16:46
Football

Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko

Akinfeev explained that they watch Qarabag games together
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days
23 November 16:15
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days

line-ups for the match between Sabail and Qarabag have been announced
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held