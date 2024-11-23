November's UEFA Nations League matches marked a significant milestone for Harry Kane, as he captained the England national team for the 75th time in his career.

Idman.biz reports that with this achievement, Kane joined the ranks of Europe’s “Great Captains,” becoming the 16th player to lead his national team 75 times.

Former Azerbaijani national player Rashad Sadygov also appears in this elite list. Sadygov, who captained Azerbaijan in 78 matches, ranks 15th on the list, just ahead of Kane.

At the top of the list is Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, who captained his national team a record 156 times, followed by France's Hugo Lloris (121) and Spain’s Iker Casillas (104). Notable goalkeepers like Lloris and Casillas, as well as other legendary players such as Robert Lewandowski and Luka Modrić, also feature prominently.

Here’s the list of the top 16 "Great Captains" in Europe:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) – 156

2. Hugo Lloris (France) – 121

3. Iker Casillas (Spain) – 104

4. Torbjørn Svensson (Norway) – 93

5. Björn Nordqvist (Sweden) – 92

6. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) – 91 7-8. Bobby Moore (England) – 90

Billy Wright (England) – 90 9-10. Vitali Astafyev (Latvia) – 87

Viktor Onopko (Russia) – 87

7. Luka Modrić (Croatia) – 84

8. Steven Davis (Northern Ireland) – 82

9. Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) – 80

10. Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) – 79

11. Rashad Sadygov (Azerbaijan) – 78

12. Harry Kane (England) – 75

Sadygov, who captained Azerbaijan from 2001 to 2017, played 111 matches for his national team.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz