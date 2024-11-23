24 November 2024
EN

Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"

Football
News
23 November 2024 17:14
43
Marko Jankovic : "Better days will come, but when – That's the question"

The performances of Azerbaijan national team players, both from local and foreign leagues, have once again raised questions about their abilities after the recent matches against Estonia (0:0) and Sweden (0:6).

How are foreign legion players from the Azerbaijan Premier League performing in their respective national teams?

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag midfielder Marko Jankovic is also a key player for the Montenegro national team.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Montenegro's match against Turkiye, Jankovic shared his views: “The fact is that we are in a crisis in terms of results. Better days will come, but when – that's the question. We need to view the situation objectively. Currently, teams in League B are stronger than us. We will try to do our best and get a positive result. Turkey has a target and deserves to move up to League A.”

Despite being the underdog in the UEFA Nations League B, Montenegro managed to beat Turkey 3-1 in the final round, preventing the "crescent-stars" from topping the group. However, just three days earlier, Montenegro had lost 2-0 to Iceland.

Neftchi midfielder Edvin Kuc also plays for the Montenegro national team. He came on in the second half during the recent games against Iceland and Turkey.

Qarabag’s Marko Vesovic has been sidelined from the national team since September due to injury.

Montenegro's head coach, familiar to Azerbaijani fans, is Croatian Robert Prosinečki, who managed the Azerbaijan national team from 2014-2017. Under his leadership, Montenegro started with two wins but then suffered seven consecutive losses before finally securing a victory in the last match. However, Montenegro ended up last in their group and dropped to League C.

Meanwhile, Qarabag player Patrick Andrade from Cabo Verde featured in the second half of their match against Egypt (1-1). Due to a yellow card, he missed their next match against Mauritania. Unfortunately, Cabo Verde did not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

On the other hand, Algeria, the clear leader in their group, easily secured qualification for the competition. Yassin Benzia, the attacking midfielder for Algeria, came on as a substitute in the second half during their games against Equatorial Guinea (0-0) and Liberia (5-1).

From the African legionnaires, Zira’s Rwandan center-back Ange Mutsinzi is considered a key player for his national team. Rwanda is close to qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a 1-0 loss to Libya and a 2-1 win over Nigeria. Mutsinzi played 90 minutes in both matches, scoring in the latter.

Sumgayit midfielder Tresor Mossini, part of the Burundi national team, couldn't help his team qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He was on the bench for their match against Malawi and played the second half against Senegal (0-2).

Two members of Moldova's national team play in Azerbaijan: Araz-Nakhchivan goalkeeper Cristian Avram was on the bench for Moldova’s match against Andorra (1-0) but played the first half in a friendly against Gibraltar (1-1). Turan midfielder Denis Marandiči did not feature in either of these matches. Moldova managed to move up from League D to C in the Nations League.

Finally, Neftchi winger Keelan Lebon, born in Paris but representing Saint Martin, featured in two recent matches for his national team. He scored twice in their 3-0 victory over Grenada, although Saint Martin finished last in their group, dropping from League B to C in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14
23 November 18:07
Football

Great Captains: Our Number 14 Behind the Top 14

With this achievement, Kane joined the ranks of Europe’s “Great Captain
Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory
23 November 17:30
Football

Jalal Huseynov’s 5-minute impact in Bulgaria – 4:2 Victory

Azerbaijani footballer played a brief but impactful role in his team's latest match in the Bulgarian top tier
Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast
23 November 17:05
World football

Mistaken Logos lead to firing during Orenburg vs. Zenit match broadcast

Technical issues arose during the broadcast of the Russian Premier League's XVI round match between Orenburg and Zenit
Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko
23 November 16:46
Football

Igor Akinfeev Watches Qarabag matches for Dmitry Kramarenko

Akinfeev explained that they watch Qarabag games together
Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days
23 November 16:15
Football

Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev returns after 113 days

line-ups for the match between Sabail and Qarabag have been announced
"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH
23 November 16:10
Football

"Did you forget to take a Goalkeeper?": Azerbaijan's turbulent journey in the UEFA Nations League –RESEARCH

After falling behind to the Baltic nation, conceding six goals remains a painful reminder of the disappointing finish

Most read

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO
21 November 10:17
Football

Rodri hails Messi as the GOAT: “The feeling of danger was constant” - VIDEO

Reflecting on his experiences playing against both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodri shared his admiration for the Argentine legend
Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO
22 November 09:40
Football

Netflix releases documentary on Cristiano Ronaldo - VIDEO

"They say I'm in Saudi Arabia just for the money"
VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error
21 November 13:38
Football

VAR controversy in Azerbaijan match: UEFA admits error

In the UEFA Nations League match between Sweden and Azerbaijan (6-0), there are claims that the VAR system made a significant error
Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary
22 November 16:28
Football

Nations League draw made: Turkiye faces Hungary

The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals, and playoff stages of the Nations League has been held